Virginia lawmakers won't take up Spanberger's proposed changes to marijuana law

Virginia lawmakers declined to take up Gov. Abigail Spanberger's recommendations on a bill that aims to open a retail marijuana market in the commonwealth.

Virginia first legalized marijuana possession for adults aged 21 and older in 2021, but retail sales have been blocked ever since. Lawmakers worked to pass another bill to open up the retail marijuana market after Spanberger was elected governor. Their bill had Jan. 2027 as the start date for recreational retail marijuana sales.

Watch previous coverage: Spanberger proposes delaying retail marijuana sales and adding new criminal charges

Governor Abigail Spanberger proposes delaying retail marijuana sales and adding new criminal charges

However, Spanberger did not sign the bill after it was passed by the state legislature. Instead, she sent it back to the General Assembly with several suggested amendments. One amendment would delay the start date for recreational retail sales to July 2027. Another proposal would make smoking marijuana in public a criminal misdemeanor, which could result in jail time.

Currently, adults who smoke marijuana in public would only face a $25 fine.

During a session held on Wednesday, the House of Delegates voted to pass the bill by, which effectively kills Spanberger's amendments. Now, the bill will head back to Spanberger's desk. She can either approve the original bill or veto it.

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"The General Assembly has been leading on marijuana legalization for years, and Governor Spanberger is committed to working together to safety and successfully create a retail marijuana market," Spanberger's press secretary said in a statement previously sent to News 3.

On Monday, News 3 reporter Kamilah Williams spoke to JM Pedini, the development director at the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML), who raised alarms about Spanberger's proposed amendments to the marijuana law.

"As a cannabis policy expert, I can tell you that these amendments would not improve public safety, but what they would do is disproportionately impact Black, brown, and young Virginians in every community in the Commonwealth," Pedini said.