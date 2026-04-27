'Scariest moment of my life:' HU dean recounts experience at WH Correspondents' Dinner when shots rang out

HAMPTON, Va. — Two days after shots were fired at the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner, News 3 is talking with an HU dean who was at the dinner.

“All of a sudden, I hear boom, boom, boom, boom!" said Hampton University Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communication Dean Julia Wilson.

Wilson never imagined a prestigious weekend trip would turn into chaos.

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"That was the scariest moment of my life," said Wilson. "I turned around and here comes guns, long guns, and a group of men. Now, I don’t know who they are. I don’t know if they’re killers trying to kill as many journalists as they could or if it’s the FBI. I don’t know who that is. All I know is, when I saw guns I hit the floor."

She was there with two HU seniors who were supposed to be honored at the dinner.

Wilson sent News 3 a video she says her son took of TV coverage of the dinner. In the video, Wilson can be seen walking around looking for the students.

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"Apparently, one of them said she had run out the back door. So, she wasn’t going to be in the room, and then the other students stayed in under the table," Wilson said.

The students were not available for interviews Monday, but in a news release announcing they would be attending, both said this was meant to be a career-building opportunity.

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“This opportunity will help me grow as a storyteller and strengthen my commitment to advocacy through communication,” one student said.

"It’s a chance for me to grow as a communicator and continue building my voice,” said the other student.

"Our students seem to be okay, at least physically we know they are," said Wilson.

In a statement Sunday, HU said, in part, “The safety of our faculty, staff and students is our top priority. We are grateful they are safe and are in close contact with their Hampton family and loved ones to provide support.”

“It was just a sad day to see 3,000 journalists, really, scared and still trying to report some of them. Still trying to file stories at the same time as they had just feared for their lives," Wilson said.