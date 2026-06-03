Some downtown Hampton businesses say they're struggling to recover after renovations on Queens Way

HAMPTON, Va. — Business on Queens Way in downtown Hampton were starting to see the usual seasonal uptick in business as of June 3, and they were hoping for a strong summer as they struggled to recover after nearly two years of renovations on Queens Way.

Andrea Beasley has been running her business on Queens Way for almost the entire time the area was under renovation. The work started two weeks after she opened.

“It’s definitely been a challenge," Beasley said.

Watch: City of Hampton to cut ribbon to celebrate reopening of Queens Way pedestrian area

City of Hampton to cut ribbon to celebrate reopening of Queens Way pedestrian area

As News 3 has reported, the city spent about two years renovating Queens Way. Beasley said she had no idea the renovation was coming.

“People haven’t been able to find us as easily, they haven’t been able to see us. They haven’t been able to access us or see what we really have available. For the first year, they weren’t able to walk up and down the street," Beasley explained.

A struggle that seems to be supported by at least one downtown Hampton business patron.

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“I did hear talk from other people. ‘Oh, you can’t get in’ or they thought they were closed," said Rhonda Saddler.

Saddler said she frequently visits downtown businesses. The renovation didn’t keep her away. She said the area has a lot to offer and is frustrated to hear businesses are struggling.

“It’s small, quaint, and it’s just beautiful as it warms up. Food is great," said Saddler.

Watch: Now accepting applications: New pilot program aims to help small retail businesses across Hampton Roads

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Beasley said the struggle to recover is one other businesses were, at the time, feeling as well and business owners would like to see more of an effort from the city to promote the area.

A city spokesperson tells News 3 the city heavily promotes the area and events happening there online and on social media, including the ribbon cutting in May to celebrate the completion of the renovation.

That may not be enough, though.

"Yeah. More than once," Beasley responded when asked if she's ever felt like the business wasn't going to survive. "More than once, and I feel like everybody on this street has felt that as well.”

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