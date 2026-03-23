Young female driver and infant seriously injured in Hampton DUI crash: VSP

HAMPTON, Va. — A juvenile female driver and an infant passenger were seriously injured in a crash Monday morning on I-64 in Hampton when the car went off the road and struck the jersey wall, according to Virginia State Police.

The woman, who police say was not wearing a seat belt, is charged with driving under the influence; the infant was also not properly restrained.

The incident occurred just after 2 a.m. Monday near the 261 mile marker in Hampton.

The age of the driver and the infant are not immediately known, nor is the relationship between them.

The driver is also charged with driving without a license and child a restraint violation.

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