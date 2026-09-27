Blood drive held in Hampton to raise awareness about sickle cell disease: 'Make sure we do our part'

HAMPTON, Va. — People rolled up their sleeves in Hampton Sunday and donated blood to help raise awareness about sickle cell disease.

As soon as the blood drive opened, people were lining up to donate.

"We just want to make sure we do our part and help save lives," said Alicia Durrah.

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Durrah and Lisa Bennett donated blood. They are also part of the Hampton Chapter of Jack & Jill for America, Inc. The organization is partnering with the American Red Cross in September to host blood drives.

“We are trying to increase blood diversity donation," said Durrah.

Sickle cell disease causes your red blood cells to become hard, sticky, and misshapen, which can cause health problems. According to the CDC, more than 90% of people in the U.S. with the disease are non-Hispanic Black or African American.

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“African Americans need to donate because of that impact," Bennett said.

One unit of blood, they said, can help three people.

“We have hundreds of patients every month, throughout the state, that actually need blood transfusions. Blood transfusions are necessary because of the genetic match that is necessary to treat a patient with sickle cell disease when they’re going through a crisis," Red Cross Emerging Markets Manager Shatina Nwosu said.

If you want to find out where you can donate blood, click here.

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