Emergency ferry service begins for Hatteras Island as NC-12 stays closed

STUMPY POINT, NC — Emergency ferry service between Stumpy Point and Rodanthe began at 11 a.m. Sunday, providing a transportation link between Hatteras Island and the North Carolina mainland while a section of N.C. 12 remains closed due to damage from this week's nor'easter.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation's Ferry Division launched the 24-hour emergency route as Hatteras Island remains under a state of emergency following the loss of direct road access along N.C. 12.

Only essential personnel, critical business vendors and permanent Hatteras Island residents will be allowed onto Rodanthe-bound ferries. Visitors will not be permitted. Law enforcement will be on site to ensure compliance with Dare County's emergency entry restrictions. Departures to Stumpy Point will be loaded on a first-come, first-served basis, with priority loading given to vendors returning from deliveries.

Ferry space is limited, and travelers should expect long lines and significant delays. A one-way trip between the two terminals takes approximately two hours.

Sunday, Sept. 27 ferry schedule:

Rodanthe to Stumpy Point: 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 8 p.m., 11 p.m.



Stumpy Point to Rodanthe: 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 8 p.m., 11 p.m.



Beginning Monday, Sept. 28, the schedule will be:

Rodanthe to Stumpy Point: 2 a.m., 5 a.m., 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 8 p.m., 11 p.m.



Stumpy Point to Rodanthe: 2 a.m., 5 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 8 p.m., 11 p.m.

The three-boat, 24-hour schedule will remain in place for the duration of the emergency route's operation.

The Stumpy Point ferry terminal is located at 100 Log Storage Road, Stumpy Point. The Rodanthe ferry terminal is at 23170 Myrna Peters Road, Rodanthe.

N.C. 12 is currently closed between the Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe. State transportation crews have assessed the damage and will begin constructing a temporary road as soon as conditions allow. NCDOT had planned to begin work Sunday, weather and conditions permitting, to construct a temporary roadway at Pea Island. There is currently no timeline for restoring road access.

A Dare County information line is open Sunday at noon. Residents can call 252-475-5655 for updates. Spanish translation is available.

RELATED: Hatteras Island under state of emergency after loss of NC 12 access

No timeline for NC 12 reopening as storm causes nearly 500 feet of damage to highway

Ocracoke update

N.C. 12 on the north end of Ocracoke remains closed due to ongoing ocean overwash. NCDOT crews are working Sunday to clear sand and water so the road can be reopened as soon as possible. The Hatteras-Ocracoke ferry route will resume service once N.C. 12 is reopened.

Ferry service between Ocracoke Village and the mainland continues on the Cedar Island and Swan Quarter routes. Reservations are highly recommended and are available online or by calling 1-800-BY-FERRY.

The Bayview-Aurora, Currituck-Knotts Island and Southport-Fort Fisher ferry routes are operating on normal schedules. The Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach ferry route is running on a reduced schedule.

Residents are encouraged to monitor official updates through DareNC.gov/Storm and DriveNC.gov.

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