First Warning Forecast: Gloomy conditions remain as winds calm down

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Today will feature gloomy conditions as the Nor'easter weakens to our north. Some occasional showers are possible, particularly over the Eastern Shore. Tidal flooding is expected again however tide levels should be lower than the previous few days. High temperatures will be cool in the low 70s, with winds out of the WNW at 10-20 mph with gusts to 25. Overnight winds will calm down significantly, with dry conditions prevailing and lows in the 50s and low 60s.

Tomorrow will be much more tranquil, with mostly cloudy skies and calmer winds. We'll see high temperatures in the mid 70s, with winds out of the W at 5-15 mph. A stray shower or drizzle is possible, but mainly dry conditions are expected. Overnight skies will clear out, with lows in the 50s and low 60s.

Tuesday will bring sunshine and warmer conditions, with high temperatures jumping into the upper 70s to near 80. By Wednesday, the 80s return with more sunshine and dry conditions expected. The first day of October will be great, with highs in the mid 80s and more sunshine expected.

Next weekend some showers are possible on Saturday, with our next rainmaker likely moving in on Sunday.

TROPICS:

Tropical Storms Gonzalo and Fay have dissipated, and now only one area of interest remains in the Atlantic. The new area has a 40% chance of formation and looks poised to stay out to sea.

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