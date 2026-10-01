Traffic alert: HRBT westbound tunnel to close for paving this weekend

NORFOLK, Va. — On TV, online, and on social media News 3 has been letting you know about VDOT’s closure of the HRBT tunnel.

“We always go the other way, the Monitor-Merrimac [Bridge Tunnel,]" said Chesapeake resident Butch Pierce.

Pierce said the closure won't impact him directly and he also wasn't worried about the extra traffic it could create on the Monitor-Merrimac.

Watch: Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel closing 4 weekends in October for repaving

Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel to close for weekend repaving

“I’ll stay pat, but if you’re coming from Richmond, it might be better to go 460 and come that way. It might take you 10 or 15c minutes longer but it’ll be less stressful," Pierce said.

The last time there was a tunnel closure for paving, it created scenes like this. Traffic backed up as far as the eye could see.

"People ran out of gas. It was ridiculous," one man told News 3 in a 2012 story.

Watch: VDOT Hampton Roads District Manager gave final approval for HRBT, JRB closings

VDOT Hampton Roads District Manager gave final approval for HRBT, JRB closings

The JRB was also closed for maintenance at the same time.

That led to a series of News 3 investigative stories about VDOT's decision making process and led to VDOT issuing a public apology for the traffic issues.

Then-Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell even weighed in.

“I've certainly said we cannot have this traffic mess again," McDonnell told News 3 at the time.

Watch: Official VDOT release on closures

Official VDOT release on closures

One of the lessons VDOT said was learned was to never have two major crossings closed at the same time.

While the westbound lanes are closed this weekend, anyone trying to head up to the peninsula on 64 will have to get off at 4th View Street in Norfolk. If the paving work isn’t finished this weekend, the lanes will be closed again next weekend.

VDOT said the work is needed because the pavement has reached the end of its life.

Watch: HRBT expansion expected to reduce impact of tunnel incidents, officials say

HRBT Expansion Expected to Reduce Impact of Tunnel Incidents, Officials Say

“We’re seeing some cracking, rutting, and other surface deterioration," VDOT communication specialist Emily Tuttle explained.

The closure was scheduled to start at 9 p.m. Friday and end at 5 a.m. Monday. The eastbound side of the tunnel was scheduled to be closed for paving October 16-19 and again October 30-November 2 if needed.

Watch for Colter Anstaett's reporting on News 3 and WTKR.com. Have a story idea or tip for Colter? Email him.

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