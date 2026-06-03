HRBT expansion expected to reduce impact of tunnel incidents, officials say

NORFOLK, Va. — Traffic backups at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel are a familiar frustration for drivers across the region, particularly when crashes or disabled vehicles force lane closures and lengthy delays.

After recently experiencing such a delay firsthand, questions arose with Transportation Reporter Conor Hollingsworth about how the ongoing Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) expansion project could affect traffic flow when incidents occur in the future.

The expansion project, which is adding new tunnel lanes and increasing capacity across the crossing, is often discussed in terms of reducing congestion. However, many drivers wonder whether the additional tunnels will help prevent complete traffic stoppages when crashes or breakdowns occur.

Watch related coverage: Driver charged after car crashes, catches fire in HRBT, causing lane closures

Driver charged after car crashes, catches fire in HRBT, causing lane closures

According to leaders overseeing the HRBT expansion project, tunnel closures will still be necessary when incidents occur inside a tunnel. Safety remains the top priority for emergency responders and maintenance crews working to clear crashes, disabled vehicles, or other hazards. The key difference, officials say, is that the expanded tunnel system will provide greater flexibility during these situations.

Once the project is completed, there will be two tunnels serving traffic in each direction. As a result, if an incident forces the closure of one tunnel, it is expected that at least one tunnel will often remain open, allowing traffic to continue moving and reducing the likelihood of a complete shutdown in that direction. Officials cautioned, however, that circumstances vary depending on the nature and location of an incident. If safety considerations require all traffic in one direction to be stopped, transportation officials will not hesitate to implement a full closure.

Project leaders emphasized that most tunnel closures stem from vehicle crashes, driver behavior, or mechanical issues involving vehicles. While the expansion is designed to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion, drivers can still expect occasional disruptions when incidents occur and crews need safe access to respond.

Ultimately, officials say the additional tunnel capacity should provide more options for managing traffic during emergencies, helping to lessen the impact of incidents that currently can bring travel through the HRBT to a standstill.