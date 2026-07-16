First phase of Eastern Shore Rail to Trail project nears completion in Cape Charles

CAPE CHARLES, Va. — The first phase of the long-awaited Eastern Shore Rail to Trail project is nearing completion, marking a major milestone for a project that has been years in the making.

Construction on the first five-mile section of the trail in Cape Charles is expected to wrap up within the next month, according to Eastern Shore Rail Trail Foundation Executive Director Ron Wolff.

"It's very, very exciting," Wolff said.

For Wolff, the moment represents the culmination of seven years of planning and advocacy.

"We've got the first five miles of trail just about ready to open in the next month," Wolff said.

The transformation is significant. What was once an unused rail corridor at the southern end of the Eastern Shore has been converted into a paved, multi-use trail designed for walkers, runners, cyclists and families.

Watch previous coverage: Almost 50 mile long rail to trail is coming to the Eastern Shore

Almost 50 mile long rail to trail is coming to the Eastern Shore

Wolff says the trail is expected to serve a dual purpose by improving public safety while also boosting the local economy through increased tourism and recreation.

"We saw this as a way to get people off the roadway into a safe environment where they can ride a bike, walk a dog, push a baby carriage, jog, walk, just a safe environment," Wolff said.

Once the entire project is completed, the Eastern Shore Rail to Trail will stretch 49 miles from Cape Charles to Hallwood, creating one of the region's longest recreational trails.

Officials with the Virginia Department of Transportation say construction on the first phase has remained on schedule and within budget. According to VDOT representative Chris Wojtowicz, one of the few challenges this summer was the lack of rainfall, which delayed some landscaping efforts.

"With the recent rains, we've now greened things up," Wojtowicz said. "I was just looking at some environmental reports this morning that gave us permission to start removing a lot of these erosion and sediment controls right now, all the way to Cape Charles. So, it's really starting to come together now."

As crews finish the remaining work, contractors are installing signage, mile markers and traffic control signs before the trail officially opens.

"Everything is pretty well done," Wolff said. "They're just putting the finishing touches on. That's signage, mile markers, yield signs and stop signs."

Planning is already underway for the next segment of the project. Phase Two will begin in Sheridan and extend north to Bird's Nest, continuing progress toward the full 49-mile trail.

The first phase is expected to open to the public within the next month.

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