Traffic to shift onto new bridge in Chesapeake as Deep Creek Bridge Project reaches major milestone

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Drivers traveling through the Deep Creek area of Chesapeake will notice a significant traffic change beginning Friday as the city's bridge replacement project reaches another major milestone.

Overnight between July 2 and July 3, westbound traffic will be shifted onto the newly constructed bridge. By Friday morning, both eastbound and westbound traffic will be traveling across the new bridge.

The traffic shift marks the next phase of the project, allowing crews to begin demolishing the existing bridge. Once the old structure is removed, construction will begin on a three lane span designed to improve traffic flow along the corridor and help ease congestion in the area.

Motorists should also be aware that the speed limit through the construction zone will be reduced to 25 mph while work continues. Travel on the Dismal Swamp Canal will be closed near the Bridge between July 6 and August 3 while the old bridge is demolished.

The overall bridge replacement project remains on schedule for completion by late 2027 or early 2028.

While construction is expected to continue for several more years, officials hope moving both directions of traffic onto the new bridge will provide some relief for drivers who regularly experience delays through the Deep Creek corridor.

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