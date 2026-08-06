New bike shop set to open along Eastern Shore Rail Trail in Cape Charles

CAPE CHARLES, Va. — As construction on the Eastern Shore Rail Trail nears completion, a new business is preparing to help residents and visitors take advantage of the region's newest outdoor attraction.

The trail, which is expected to be finished by the end of the month, has already inspired local entrepreneur Gordon Campbell to open Black Duck Cyclery, a bike and e-bike rental shop designed to serve trail users.

"To me it was just a natural fit for the tourism atmosphere that we have here in Cape Charles," Campbell said.

Watch previous coverage: First phase of Eastern Shore Rail to Trail project nears completion in Cape Charles

First Phase of Eastern Shore Rail to Trail Project Nears Completion in Cape Charles

Campbell, who already owns several businesses on Virginia's Eastern Shore, said Black Duck Cyclery will offer bike and e-bike rentals, sales and repair services. He hopes to eventually expand the shop's repair offerings so riders can bring in their own bicycles for maintenance.

"We'll have rental sales and repair services," Campbell said. "Eventually we'll work our way up to anybody could bring in a bike and get it repaired."

For now, the business is operating out of Wilson's Market in downtown Cape Charles. That location will remain open while Campbell prepares a second storefront on Randolph Street, adjacent to the rail trail.

"We need to do some renovations, but we have parking. We'll open up a full-fledged bike shop, both e-bikes and regular bikes, and we should hopefully have it open soon, but definitely by next spring season," Campbell said.

Watch previous coverage: Almost 50 mile long rail to trail is coming to the Eastern Shore

Almost 50 mile long rail to trail is coming to the Eastern Shore

Campbell believes having bicycle rentals available at the trailhead will make it easier for visitors to experience the Eastern Shore and encourage more tourism in Cape Charles.

Others involved with the rail trail project agree that businesses like Black Duck Cyclery are an important part of maximizing the trail's economic impact.

"Right from the onset, they saw the value of the trail for their town being a tourist destination," ESVA Rail Trail Foundation Executive Director, Ron Wolff, said.

Campbell agrees, saying each new business strengthens Cape Charles' appeal to visitors.

"Any business that comes to Cape Charles, I'm always amazed at how incrementally you're always just helping. It gives one more reason for people to decide, 'Hey, let's go to Cape Charles and vacation there versus somewhere else.'"

Looking ahead, Campbell hopes to expand beyond rentals. His long-term plans include creating a bike-share program at the trailhead and installing a bicycle repair station in Nassawadox, where his company currently operates a warehouse.

With the Eastern Shore Rail Trail expected to open soon, Campbell said he hopes Black Duck Cyclery will help both residents and tourists make the most of the new recreational destination.

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