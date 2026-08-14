VDOT closes Frederick Boulevard entrance to I-264 West for sound wall project

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth entrance ramp to I-264 West from Frederick Boulevard is now closed as crews continue work on a more than $30 million sound wall project.

The closure began earlier this week and is expected to remain in place until late 2026.

The project includes the installation of approximately nine sound walls along I-264, both eastbound and westbound, between Portsmouth Boulevard and Effingham Street.

According to Chris Wojtowicz with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), crews need access to the interstate shoulders to safely complete the work. Before the ramp was closed, drivers entering I-264 West from Frederick Boulevard were required to stop at a stop sign at the end of the ramp.

“We did not have enough room for the taper length to go from the on ramp to the interstate to have people move safely onto I-264 westbound. So rather than close the through ramp, we put a stop sign there,” Wojtowicz said.

Now that the ramp is fully closed, drivers will need to take a detour. Motorists should continue farther south on Frederick Boulevard, connect with Portsmouth Boulevard and follow posted detour signs to access the I-264 West ramp.

“In any construction project, we're trying to balance the safety of our workers with the safety of the traveling public,” Wojtowicz said.

While the Frederick Boulevard ramp closure is expected to last until late 2026, the larger sound wall project is scheduled to continue through mid-2027.

The project includes the installation of nine sound walls along the I-264 corridor in Portsmouth.

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