More than 2 million Virginians expected to travel for Fourth of July weekend

NORFOLK, Va. — If you're planning to head to the beach or visit family and friends this Fourth of July weekend, transportation officials say leaving at the right time could help you avoid the heaviest holiday traffic.

AAA projects that more than 2 million Virginians will travel 50 miles or more during the Fourth of July holiday period as the nation celebrates its 250th birthday. Hampton Roads is also expected to see an influx of visitors from around the world as fans continue traveling for the FIFA World Cup, creating additional congestion on roads and at airports.

For travelers driving on Friday, the best times to leave are before noon or after 7 p.m. Those returning home on Sunday or Monday are encouraged to leave as early as possible to avoid peak traffic.

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"The pain points that normally exist on the road are going to be that much more exacerbated, especially, one, with the holiday going on over the summer and, two, us being in a very popular tourist spot," a AAA spokesperson said.

VDOT will be suspending temporary work zones and most lane closures over the holiday weekend. With more vehicles on the road, officials say drivers should also expect an increase in crashes, disabled vehicles and other roadside incidents. Because of the summer heat, motorists are encouraged to pack plenty of water in case they experience a breakdown and have to wait for roadside assistance.

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First Warning Forecast: Heat index to 110+ for the holiday weekend

Drivers are also reminded to slow down and move over when approaching emergency vehicles or disabled vehicles stopped along the shoulder. The reminder comes after two Virginia Department of Transportation workers were struck earlier this week in a crash in Waverly, with one being killed.

"The roads are and can be a very dangerous place. Treat it as such and make sure that you're traveling with caution," the spokesperson said.

Those flying over the holiday weekend should plan to arrive at the airport at least two hours before their scheduled departure. Travelers are also encouraged to reserve airport parking in advance to help avoid delays before their flight.

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