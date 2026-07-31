Variable speed limit signs added to I-64 work zones in James City County and New Kent County

NEW KENT, Va. — Drivers traveling Interstate 64 between Hampton Roads and Richmond will notice a new change as construction continues along the I-64 Gap Widening Project.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has expanded the use of variable speed limit signs in work zones across portions of James City and New Kent counties. The electronic signs are designed to improve safety by adjusting the posted speed limit depending on whether construction crews are working.

A lot of work zones currently line the route between Hampton Roads and Richmond, including projects for the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel expansion, the Hampton Roads Express Lanes, and the multiple segments of the I-64 Gap Widening Project.

"So these projects are widening that area of I-64 to be three lanes in each direction, and right now they are two lanes in each direction," said Emily Tuttle with VDOT.

The variable speed limit signs were already operating in one section of the Gap Widening project but have now been installed in two additional segments, B and C. According to Tuttle, the signs display a speed limit of 60 mph when workers are present in the construction zone and automatically return to the normal 70 mph speed limit when workers are no longer in the area.

Law enforcement agencies in James City and New Kent counties continue to enforce work zone speed limits through a combination of automated work zone speed cameras and police patrols. Drivers are encouraged to pay close attention to the posted speed limit, as it may change depending on work zone activity.

The temporary variable speed limit signs will remain in place until construction is completed in each section of the corridor. VDOT expects construction in Segment C, located in James City County, to be finished as early as late 2027. Segment B, located in New Kent County, is expected to be completed in 2029.

The I-64 Gap Widening Project is intended to ease congestion and improve traffic flow by expanding the interstate to three lanes in each direction along one of Virginia's busiest travel corridors.

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