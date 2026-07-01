Virginia DMV expands Mobile ID program to Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginians in Hampton Roads can now use a digital version of their driver's license or identification card as the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles expands its Mobile ID program across the region.

The program, which previously launched in Northern Virginia and the Richmond area, officially became available in Hampton Roads on Tuesday. The digital credential allows users to verify their identity using a smartphone instead of a physical ID in participating locations.

To get started, users download the Virginia Mobile ID app from the Apple App Store or Google Play, then scan their physical driver's license or ID card to verify their information. Once enrolled, the digital ID can be presented by opening the app, which generates a QR code that can be scanned by participating businesses and agencies.

"You come here to the bar, you open up the Virginia Mobile ID app, there will be a QR code," said Camila Barco with the Virginia DMV. "On top of that, there is a picture of you. The attendant will scan the QR code and they'll verify it is you, so essentially it's a digital credential."

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Several businesses and locations throughout Hampton Roads have already begun accepting the mobile ID, including Ocean Breeze Waterpark, Afterglow Brewing Company and Commonwealth Brewing Company. The credential can also be used at Virginia DMV customer service centers and at Norfolk International Airport, giving travelers another option for identity verification during the busy summer travel season.

"Afterglow Brewing Company, Commonwealth Brewing Company, if you go to our DMV customer service centers you can use it there," Barco said. "If you are heading on vacation this summer and going to ORF, you can also use your digital ID."

The DMV says security is a key feature of the Mobile ID program. Users must authenticate their identity with biometric features, such as a fingerprint or facial recognition, before accessing the app. The added security is designed to help protect personal information if a phone is lost or stolen.

The Virginia Mobile ID app is now available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play.

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