Students can get free rides across Hampton Roads on public transit. Here's how.

NORFOLK, Va. — Students across Hampton Roads have an opportunity to ride public transportation for free without needing a car or a ride from a parent.

For the past decade, Hampton Roads Transit has offered students its Student Freedom Pass, giving eligible students in the six cities HRT serves free rides on all HRT services.

“These students are going everywhere,” said Gus Maxwell, Public Outreach Coordinator with Hampton Roads Transit. “After school they can go to sports, they can stay after late if they don't have a ride. They can do extracurricular things. They can get jobs.”

Students can receive a Student Freedom Pass beginning on their 13th birthday and use free HRT services until they graduate.

“They can use all of HRT services 100% for free during that time,” Maxwell said. “They can get, on their 13th birthday, a Student Freedom Pass, and they can use 100% free trips on HRT until they graduate. It's a great, great, great thing.”

The program has provided nearly 15,000 passes over the last 10 years, including more than 2,000 passes distributed last year.

Students do not have to wait until the beginning of the school year to apply. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis throughout the year.

“You can sign up anytime,” Maxwell said. “Show up to any of our offices at any time and get that pass.”

The Williamsburg Area Transit Authority is also offering free public transportation to students.

Public, private and homeschool students ages 12 and older who live in James City County, Williamsburg or York County can ride all fixed WATA routes for free.

The goal is to introduce young people to public transportation and encourage them to continue using it as they get older.

“We want to again extend, get them to be regular lifetime public transit riders,” said Matt Scalia, WATA's Executive Director. “So it is enduring free fare for them.”

For more information on the WATA Liberty Fare, click here.

For more information on HRT's Student Freedom Pass, click here.

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