Eastern Shore Rail Trail opens: First 4-mile section now connects Cape Charles to Cheriton

CAPE CHARLES, Va. — The first portion of the Eastern Shore Rail Trail is officially open, giving walkers and bicyclists access to a four-mile stretch between Cape Charles and Cheriton.

For Ron Wolff, who has worked on the project more than a half decade, Thursday’s opening marked a long-awaited milestone.

“I was out of the house at 7 and down here by 8 o’clock, and you know, it’s just a dream come true,” Wolff said.

Wolff has been closely involved with the project as the Executive Director of the Eastern Shore Rail Trail Foundation. When complete, the former Eastern Shore railroad corridor will be transformed into a 49-mile walking and biking trail stretching from Cape Charles to Hallwood.

“It's almost indescribable,” Wolff said. “You've spent so much time working on paper, trying to get everything ready to roll, and then all of a sudden this comes about. It's just unbelievable.”

The Eastern Shore railroad once played a vital role in the region, providing transportation for travelers and helping companies ship products through Hampton Roads. Now, in 2026, the former rail corridor is being re-purposed as a recreational trail connecting communities across the Eastern Shore.

Local leaders gathered Thursday to celebrate the opening of the first four-mile section. Among them was Congresswoman Elaine Luria, who helped secure funding for the project while she was in office.

“Rural transportation is really difficult,” Luria said. “There is STAR Transit on the Shore, but being able to bring in these extra modes of transportation, safe walking and biking trails that can then connect people to the bus routes are just really vital for people on the Shore.”

Supporters of the project, like Wolff, say the trail could also provide an economic boost to the communities along the corridor. The eventual 49-mile route is expected to pass through roughly 10 to 15 towns.

“We know we are going to experience the economic benefits of new businesses that want to locate on the trail, so it's just extremely exciting,” Wolff said.

The trail will continue to grow beyond the newly opened section. Officials plan to add amenities such as benches, bike repair stations and air pumps along the trail.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is still installing some signage along the first phase. Once that work is complete, attention will shift to the next section, which will extend from Cheriton to Bird’s Nest.

For now, the opening of the Cape Charles to Cheriton section marks the first step toward a 49-mile trail connecting communities across the Eastern Shore.

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