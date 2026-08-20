One dead, another hurt after lightning strike in Cape Charles: NWS

CAPE CHARLES, Va. — A death was reported following a lightning strike in Cape Charles amid severe weather on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Wakefield.

The report of this incident was posted by NWS Wakefield around 4 p.m., with an update coming in at 5 p.m. One person was struck near the intersection of Bay Avenue and Washington Street.

"Fatality due to lightning strike relayed by 911 call center," the NWS Wakefield report reads.

Another person suffered minor injuries as a result of the lightning strike, according to the NWS Wakefield report.

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