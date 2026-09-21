Person arrested after threatening to shoot up Nandua High School: ACSO

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — A person was arrested after making a threat to shoot up an Accomack County high school, according to the Accomack County Sheriff's Office.

Around 7:32 p.m. on Sunday, deputies received a report about a threat to shoot up Nandua High School, according to ACSO. Deputies investigated the threat and made an arrest. Security was increased at local schools out of caution.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff's Office at 757-787-1131.

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