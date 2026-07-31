Northampton man arrested after shooting rampage to face murder charges: NCSO

NORTHAMPTON CO., Va. — An Eastern Shore man faces additional charges in connection with shootings that left his mother and girlfriend dead and three others hurt on July 13, including a sheriff’s deputy, the Northampton County Sheriff's Office said on Friday.

The Northampton County Sheriff announced Friday that 45-year-old Trevor Henriques will now face multiple murder charges in connection with the incident.

The two women shot dead were identified Wednesday as Henriques' mother, 70-year-old Katrina Henriques, and his girlfriend, 37-year-old Rebecca Knox. The other three victims were also known to Henriques but officials have not said how. The shootings spanned several locations.

Watch previous coverage: Northampton man charged in shooting rampage that left mom & girlfriend dead, three others shot, sheriff's office says

Northampton man charged in shooting rampage that left mom & girlfriend dead, three others shot: Sheriff

The sheriff’s office said after responding to reports of shots fired on Randall Circle in Exmore, a suspect began shooting at deputies in their cars with a rifle, striking one in the vest. The suspect then drove off, and deputies found a woman there on Randall Circle, shot dead.

More reports of gunfire came shortly after on nearby Parallel Road, where deputies found a suspect shooting at houses. They exchanged gunfire again with the suspect, who was shot and taken into custody.

Three others were found shot on Parallel Road.

Watch previous coverage: 2 dead, 4 shot, including suspect, in possible Eastern Shore shooting spree

2 dead, 4 shot, including suspect, in possible Eastern Shore shooting spree

Henriques is from Nassawadox. He faces attempted murder charges in one of the other shootings. Henriques is being held in the Eastern Shore Regional Jail under no bond.

This incident remains under investigation, according to the Northampton County Sheriff's Office.

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