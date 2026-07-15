Northampton man charged in shooting rampage that left mom & girlfriend dead, three others shot: Sheriff

NORTHAMPTON CO., Va. — The man who authorities say opened fire in multiple locations in Northampton County early Monday morning has been charged in the incident that left his mother and girlfriend dead and three others shot.

Trevor Henriques, 45, now faces a number of charges — including two counts of attempted aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer — in connection with the shooting rampage on Monday and he is expected to face more as the investigation continues, according to the Northampton County Sheriff's Office.

The two women shot dead were identified Wednesday as Henriques' mother, 70-year-old Katrina Henriques, and his girlfriend, 37-year-old Rebecca Knox. The other three victims were also known to Henriques but officials have not said how.

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After responding to reports of shots fired call around 4:30 a.m. on Randall Circle in Exmore, a suspect began shooting at deputies in their cars with a rifle, striking one in the vest.

The suspect then drove off, and deputies found a woman there on Randall Circle, shot dead.

More reports of gunfire came shortly after on nearby Parallel Road, where deputies found a suspect shooting at houses. They exchanged gunfire again with the suspect, who was shot non-fatally and taken into custody. Three others would later be found shot on Parallel Road.

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A second woman was found dead on Seaside Road in Nassawadox, authorities say

The motive of the suspect remains under investigation.

Clarification: An earlier version of this story said Henriques has been accused of killing his mother and girlfriend. While the mother and girlfriend have both died in the shooting and Henriques is the only suspect named in the incident, he has not been directly charged in their deaths, officials say, adding that more charges are forthcoming.

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