Chamber Fest Brings Music, Tourism and Summer Spirit to Cape Charles

CAPE CHARLES, Va. — Music filled the air along the Chesapeake Bay Friday as Chamber Fest returned to Cape Charles for a weekend of live entertainment and community celebration.

The Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce’s annual event is expanding this year, growing from a one-day festival into a two-day celebration for the first time. Organizers say the added day reflects the growing popularity of the festival and the increasing number of visitors traveling to the Eastern Shore for the event.

Residents and visitors gathered near the waterfront Friday evening to enjoy live music, food and the start of what many called the unofficial kickoff to summer.

“This is our yearly get together for us girls,” one attendee said. “We’re from here, but now we’re spread out all over.”

Others said the atmosphere and weather made for a perfect summer tradition.

“The weather today is wonderful, so definitely a great kickoff to summer,” another attendee said.

Local officials say the event’s growth is also bringing more tourism dollars into Cape Charles, with visitors booking hotels and vacation rentals for the weekend.

“So many people want to make this a two-day event,” said Beth Sharpley, an Eastern Shore resident. “They stay in Airbnbs, they stay in hotels because they want to spend a weekend in Cape Charles. Even local people rent down here.”

As attendance increases, organizers say they are also able to attract larger musical acts. Saturday’s lineup includes country music artists Sammy Kershaw and Aaron Tippin, along with Boys in the Band, an Alabama tribute group.

“This show has a real feel and vibe for the 250 years,” said Rob Sabbatini, Executive Director of the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce. “A real patriotic theme with Sammy Kershaw and Aaron Tippin performing here.”

Chamber Fest is one of several major events planned across the Eastern Shore this summer as communities continue celebrating Virginia’s 250th anniversary initiatives.

“I encourage folks to check out all the 250 events, Onancock Sailfest, Cape Charles Sailfest,” Sabbatini said. “It’s going to be a wonderful summer.”

Tickets for Saturday’s portion of Chamber Fest are still available online through the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce website or can be purchased at the gate.

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