1 dead, 5 hurt in shooting at Par 4 Bar & Grill in Accomack County; suspect charged

TEMPERANCEVILLE, Va. — A man was killed and five others were hurt in a shooting at Par 4 Bar & Grill in Temperanceville early Sunday morning, according to the Accomack County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect, Skylor Dupree Crippen, fired shots at EMS personnel when they arrived on scene, but none were hurt, the ACSO said.

The circumstances of what led up to the shooting was not shared by authorities; however, they did say one man died at the scene, one man was shot in the arm, one man shot in the back, one was being treated for lacerations to the face, and another was flown to Baltimore's shock trauma hospital for treatment.

Crippen, who was also shot in the foot, has been charged in the incident, which occurred after 1 a.m. at Par 4, the ACSO said.

Crippen faces charges of second-degree murder, two counts of attempted malicious wounding of EMS personnel, and two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony. He's in the Accomack County Jail and was denied bond.

The ACSO and Virginia State Police are investigating.