Accomack County declares local State of Emergency after major snowstorm

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — Accomack County declared a local State of Emergency at 1 p.m. on Feb. 23, following nearly 10” of snowfall the previous night.

Accomack County says warming shelters at Arcadia High School and Nandua High School will be open from 4 p.m. Monday through until 11 a.m. Tuesday, to allow those without power to have access to heat and electricity.

Residents who need warmth, shelter, or power are encouraged to use the centers during those hours.

A&N Corp reports thousand still without power on the Eastern Shore as of Monday afternoon.

For more information, residents may contact the Accomack County Office of Emergency Management at (757) 789-3103.