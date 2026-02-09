Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
19-year-old dies following car crash in Cape Charles: VSP

CAPE CHARLES, Va. — A teenager died on Sunday in Cape Charles after his car fell into a ditch and overturned, according to Virginia State Police.

19-year-old Michael Justin-Travis Rease, Jr. was driving on Arlington Road between Sherwood Gate and Sapphire Court when his 2018 Buick Enclave went off the right side of the road into a ditch, overturning multiple times, according to Virginia State Police. Rease died at the scene; he was not wearing a seatbelt. This incident took place around 4:39 p.m. on Sunday.

Virginia State Police says they will continue to investigate this crash.

