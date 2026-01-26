Toll sign toppled by tractor-trailer on CBBT

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — A tractor-trailer crash forced the temporary closure of all southbound lanes at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel early Sunday morning after an overhead sign structure was struck and collapsed into the roadway.

According to Chesapeake Bay Bridge & Tunnel District Deputy Executive Director Finance and Operations Tom Anderson, the incident occurred at approximately 1:45 a.m. at the North Toll Plaza. A southbound tractor-trailer hit an overhead sign gantry, causing the entire sign structure to fall across the roadway and block all southbound travel.

No injuries were reported. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt, and no other motorists were involved in the incident. Anderson said the driver was charged with reckless driving.

With all southbound lanes blocked, Bridge-Tunnel crews worked for several hours to clear debris and assess the damage. During that time, southbound traffic was periodically allowed to pass through the toll plaza by using the northbound lanes in a controlled traffic pattern.

