Man indicted for second-degree murder in connection to deadly 2023 shooting

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a deadly shooting in 2023 in Accomack County, according to the Accomack County Sheriff's Office.

On Dec. 4, 2023, deputies arrived at the 31000 block of Keller Pond Road in Painter, Virginia on the report of a shooting. Officials say they found a man and a woman who had both been shot.

The man was taken to a local hospital and recovered from his injuries. The woman, Aaliyah Collick, died at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

On Tuesday, deputies arrested 25-year-old Daevon Stines in connection to the shooting. He was indicted on charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Stines is being held without bond at the Accomack County jail.

This is an active investigation, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff's Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666.