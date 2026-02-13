Dead North Atlantic right whale washes up on Eastern Shore

A 3-year-old female North Atlantic right whale was found dead on a remote area of the Eastern Shore on Wednesday.

Biologists from the Nature Conservancy found the whale carcass in a remote area of the Eastern Shore that has very little access, according to the NOAA. The Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute was able to get pictures of the carcass, shown below.

The New England Aquarium confirmed she is a 3-year-old female, the 2023 calf of another right whale named Porcia.

NOAA Fisheries is working with Marine Mammal Stranding Network to examine, document and necropsy the whale carcass on scene, as crews are unable to transfer the carcass to another beach due to how remote the stranding site is.

This is the 43rd death in the ongoing Unusual Mortality Event affecting North Atlantic right whales, according to the NOAA.