Man sentenced to 7 to 10 years in prison for Food Lion shooting that injured 2 people

EDENTON, N.C. — The man who injured two people in a 2025 shooting at an Edenton Food Lion was sentenced to 83 to 113 months in prison on Thursday, according to the District Attorney's office.

On May 4, Edenton police arrived at a Food Lion on Virginia Road in Edenton after many 911 calls about an active shooter situation. Alongside Chowan County deputies, officials say they discovered it was a fight between Raymark Bembury, a Food Lion employee, and Jaquori Wilson, a customer.

Wilson was shot twice in the chest and was taken to a local hospital, then transported to ECU Hospital in Greenville where he recovered from his injuries, officials say.

Bembury was previously convicted of felony fleeing to elude arrest and, at the time of the shooting, was prohibited by law from having a gun, according to the DAO.

Bembury was arrested on May 5.

On Monday, Bembury pleaded guilty to counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Bembury was sentenced to 83 to 113 months in prison — around seven to ten years — for the first two charges, and 14 to 26 months for the third charge. The sentences will run concurrently, the DAO's office said.

“My office will continue to prioritize crimes of violence that occur in our community," wrote District Attorney Jeff Cruden. We are thankful for our law enforcement partners for the thoroughness of the investigation which resulted in a defendant having one of two choices, plead guilty as charged or be tried. He chose to plead guilty. My sympathies go out to the families that were in Food Lion and witnessed first hand such a violent event.”