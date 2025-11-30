Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1 dead and 5 others injured after 2-vehicle crash in Accomack County

A fatal two-vehicle crash on Route 13 in Accomack County Friday afternoon left one person dead and five others injured, according to Virginia State Police.

State police say the crash that occurred at 2:07 p.m. on Nov. 28 near the intersection with Gillespie Lane.

A 2021 Nissan Versa was traveling northbound on Route 13 when it crossed the median and struck a 2025 Chevrolet Silverado head-on, according to state police.

The driver of the Nissan Versa died at the scene.

Five people were in the Chevrolet Silverado at the time of the crash. The driver and one passenger were air-lifted to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The three other passengers were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Virginia State Police say the crash remains under investigation

