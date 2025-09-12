Extremely rare albino dolphin spotted by tour group in Chincoteague

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. — A rare albino dolphin was recently spotted by a tour group in Chincoteague and captured in a video shared with WTKR News 3.

Captain John Shields, who works with Snug Harbor Marina in Chincoteague, was able to catch a quick video of the sea mammal while on the water with a tour group.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), only 14 albino dolphins have been documented since records were kept in 1962.

Shields reported that the white dolphin was seen by his group feeding close to a sand bar. After watching for a few minutes, the albino dolphin appeared.

"The dolphin was so bright in the glimmering sun that it even glowed under the water when it went under," said Barbara Shields.

Albino dolphins — and other albino creatures — have a hereditary condition where they cannot produce melanin, which is the pigment responsible for color. Some albino dolphins are even pink due to the lack of pigment that showcases its blood vessels.