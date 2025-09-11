Suspect arrested, charged following deadly shooting at Royal Farms: ACSO

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — A suspect has been arrested and charged following the apparent shooting death of a 25-year-old on Wednesday, the Accomack County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) said Thursday.

19-year-old David Dean Bowden Jr. was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, discharge a firearm within a building, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and unlawful wounding, according to ACSO.

Around 11:24 p.m., police responded to reported gunshots at the Royal Farms located at 33620 Chincoteague Road. Upon arrival, 25-year-old Miguel Ethan Soto Trader was found dead with "apparent gunshot wounds" at the scene, according to ACSO. Trader was taken to the Norfolk Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.

Bowden's bond was denied, according to ACSO.