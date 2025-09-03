Eastville police officer pleads not guilty to money laundering, wire fraud charges

NORFOLK, Va. — An Eastville police officer facing federal charges had an arraignment at the Norfolk Courthouse on Wednesday afternoon.

Jerry "Keith" Brady pleaded not guilty to money laundering and wire fraud charges in court.

Previous coverage: Eastville police officer arrested for money laundering and wire fraud

Eastville police officer arrested for money laundering and wire fraud

Federal prosecutors outline in a 10-page indictment how Brady is accused of running a scheme to defraud people he knew for four years in order to fuel a gambling habit.

According to the indictment, he would allegedly tell friends and acquaintances that he knew — in part, from being a police officer — that he was getting a large inheritance or life insurance payout from a dead relative, but needed funds to pay attorneys and other fees.

More from News 3 Investigates: Eastville official defends high number of speeding tickets being written

Eastville official defends high number of speeding tickets being written

It states he’d allegedly take out loans from the victims for tens of thousands of dollars and pay very little of it back.

There were 15 unnamed victims listed in the indictment with a loss of at least $819,000. One victim reportedly suffered a lost of over $172,000.

More from News 3 Investigates: Ousted Eastville Police Chief says he was pressured to write speeding tickets

Ousted Eastville Police Chief says he was pressured to write speeding tickets

Last February, WTKR News 3 interviewed former Eastville Police Chief Linwood Christian, who said he was let go from his position last November due to lack of production.

He said two federal agents came to his house to interview him about Brady last January.

More from News 3 Investigates: Don't speed on the Eastern Shore — especially in Eastville

Don't speed on the Eastern Shore, especially in Eastville

Christian claims he was forced to promote Brady so he could pay back his debt back.

The former police chief said people thought he had lent Brady money, which he strongly denies: “I never loaned Keith Brady a dime or would I ever loan him a dime," said Christian.

He said he knew several people who lent Brady money in the small town.

The Town of Eastville issued us the following statement about Brady’s arrest:

“On August 25, 2025, an officer employed by the Town of Eastville was arrested on felony charges. These charges are personal in nature and do not involve the Town of Eastville or any other town employees. The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the legal process. The Town of Eastville remains committed to maintaining public trust and ensuring accountability in all matters.”

WTKR has continued to investigate and report on the extremely high number of speeding tickets officers in the town have written over the last few years.

Town leaders have denied policing for profit, saying the only people who get tickets are those driving over 70 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Brady is scheduled to have his trial on November 3.