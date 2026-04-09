Two arrested, charged with selling meth out of Onancock Scoops Ice Cream shop

ONANCOCK, Va. — Two people accused of selling methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl out of the Scoops Ice Cream and Sandwich Shop in Onancock have been arrested, the Accomack Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Deputies say Amanda Rae Daisey, 39, of Onancock, and Chad Bangura Crockett Jr., 35, of Laurel, Del., are suspected of selling about 60 grams of meth and a dozen bundles of heroin and/or fentanyl at the ice cream shop in what the ACSO is calling "Operation Melt Down."

The operation began in February in attempts to combat the distribution of methamphetamine in the county.

Photos provided by the ACSO show the suspected drugs in the cash register.

During the investigation, Daisey was identified as the suspected seller at Scoops, located at 132 Market Street, and Crockett was identified as her suspected supplier.

Daisey has been charged on three counts of distributing a controlled substance and one count of possession with intent to distribute. Crockett was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine, and distribution of heroin.