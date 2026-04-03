Parksley armed robbery suspect at-large, considered armed and dangerous: ACSO

ACCOMACK CO., Va. — A man suspected of conducting an armed robbery in Parksley on Thursday is at-large, according to the Accomack County Sheriff's Office.

28-year-old Noah Christopher Lamphier has warrants for the charges of armed robbery, shooting in an occupied building, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a violent felon, according to the Accomack County Sheriff's Office.

On Thursday, around 10:56 p.m., a shooting was reported inside a Parksley Royal Farms. The Accomack County Sheriff's Office says Lamphier fired a single shot at a window before demanding money from the cashier. He then fled the area on foot.

No one was injured during this incident, according to the Accomack County Sheriff's Office.

"Lamphier is not currently in custody and was last known to be on foot on the east side of U.S. Route 13 in the Parksley area. He should be considered armed and dangerous," the Accomack County Sheriff's Office said in a statement sent to News 3. The sheriff's office also urged the public not to approach the suspect.

Anyone with information should contact the Accomack County Sheriff's Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666.

News 3 has reached out to the Accomack County Sheriff's Office for better photos of Lamphier.