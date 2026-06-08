25-year-old man dies in wrong-way crash in Accomack County

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — A 25-year-old man died after a wrong-way car crash in Accomack County on Friday night, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say a 2000 Ford Explorer was driving the wrong way in the westbound lane of Route 175 Chincoteague Causeway when it struck a 2014 Toyota Camry at around 10:17 p.m. The Ford then went over the jersey wall and into the marsh.

The driver of the Ford, Tyler W. Crockett of New Church, Va., died at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Camry was not seriously hurt.

Virginia State Police are continuing to investigate the crash.