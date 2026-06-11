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Motorcyclist dies after crash in Accomack County: VSP

Virginia State Police
News 3
Virginia State Police<br/>
Virginia State Police
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ACCOMACK CO., Va. — A motorcyclist died after a crash that took place on Wednesday, Virginia State Police said Thursday.

The crash happened on Saxis Road around 7:48 p.m. Virginia State Police say 47-year-old Christopher Taylor was found dead at the scene.

Based on their investigation, Virginia State Police say Taylor lost control of his motorcycle while he was traveling eastbound on Saxis Road near Hammock Road. After losing control, he went off the road and his motorcycle struck a guardrail.

Virginia State Police say the crash remains under investigation.

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