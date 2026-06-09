Tractor-trailer driver charged for crash that left woman dead, two injured: VSP

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — A tractor-trailer driver was charged in a crash that left a Chesapeake woman dead and two others seriously injured on Monday, according to Virginia State Police.

26-year-old James Vallar was charged with failing to yield to the right of way, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash took place on Monday around 4:27 p.m. in the 29000 Block of Lankford Highway in Northampton County. Based on their investigation, Virginia State Police say a Honda sedan traveling southbound collided into a tractor-trailer that was attempting to make a left turn. The Honda was stuck under the trailer as a result of the crash.

79-year-old Rebecca Davis was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Virginia State Police. Two passengers were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Virginia State Police say this crash remains under investigation.

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