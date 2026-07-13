2 dead, 4 shot, including suspect, in possible Eastern Shore shooting spree

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — Two women are dead, and several others were shot, including a suspect and a sheriff's deputy, early Monday morning when a gunman opened fire in multiple locations, the Northampton County Sheriff's Office confirmed to News 3.

After responding to reports of shots fired on Randall Circle in Exmore, a suspect began shooting at deputies in their cars with a rifle, striking one in a vest.

The suspect then drove off, and deputies found a woman there on Randall Circle, shot dead.

More reports of gunfire came shortly after on nearby Parallel Road, where deputies found a suspect shooting at houses. They exchanged gunfire again with the suspect, who was shot and taken into custody.

Three others were found shot on Parallel Road.

A second woman was found dead on Seaside Road in Nassawadox, authorities say.

The NCSO said they believe the suspect is the same in all three incidents, but did not have information about a motive or relationships between the suspect and victims.

The suspect and three other shooting victims are being treated at the hospital, the sheriff's office said; their conditions are not known as of 4 p.m. Monday.

Virginia State Police are also investigating.

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