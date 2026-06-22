Second suspect arrested in connection with Par 4 Bar and Grill shooting: USMS

TEMPERANCEVILLE, Va. — A 28-year-old man was arrested on Monday in connection with a shooting at Par 4 Bar and Grill in Accomack County that left one dead and five hurt, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Terry Thomas Bragg Jr. was arrested shortly after 7 a.m. in the 500 block of Young Street in Pocomoke City, Maryland, the USMS said. Bragg faces charges of malicious shooting, shooting into an occupied building, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and reckless handling of a firearm in connection with the shooting in April.

Investigators with the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office asked the USMS to help arrest Bragg back on May 28. Bragg is being held at the Worcester County Detention Center awaiting extradition to Virginia, according to the USMS.

Watch previous coverage: 1 dead, 5 hurt in shooting at Par 4 Bar & Grill in Accomack County

1 dead, 5 hurt in shooting at Par 4 Bar & Grill in Accomack County

35-year-old Skylor Crippen was previously arrested by Accomack County Sheriff’s Office in connection with the shooting on April 19. He fired shots at EMS personnel when they arrived on scene, but none were hurt, the ACSO said.

The circumstances of what led up to the shooting was not shared by authorities; however, they did say one man died at the scene, one man was shot in the arm, one man shot in the back, one was being treated for lacerations to the face, and another was flown to Baltimore's shock trauma hospital for treatment.

Crippen, who was also shot in the foot, was charged in the incident, which occurred after 1 a.m. at Par 4, the ACSO said.

Crippen faces charges of second-degree murder, two counts of attempted malicious wounding of EMS personnel, and two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony. He's in the Accomack County Jail and was denied bond.

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