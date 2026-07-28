Chincoteague is about to celebrate its 101st annual pony swim. Here's what you need to know.

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. — After last year's landmark centennial, Chincoteague's ponies are getting ready to hit the water for their annual swim.

Every year, thousands of people gather from all around the world at Chincoteague Island to watch the ponies swim across the Assateague Channel, led by the Saltwater Cowboys — firemen from the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company who take care of the ponies.

Wednesday's swim from Assateague Island to Chincoteague Island will be observed by an anticipated 50,000 people, according to the town. The ponies will make the trip back on Friday between 7-11 a.m.

Watch: 98th Annual Chincoteague Island Pony Swim

98th Annual Chincoteague Island Pony Swim

Whatever foal to reach the shore first will be named King or Queen Neptune, to be given away to one lucky raffle winner at the carnival grounds at 7:30 p.m.

The swim will start on the east side of Chincoteague Island, called Pony Swim Lane — spectators who want to watch here should wear old clothing and closed toed shoes or muck boots, as the area is very muddy, the town says. After making it across the channel, the ponies will rest for around an hour then 'parade' to the carnival grounds on Main Street.

Both parking and the swim are free, but no parking is allowed at Veteran's Memorial Park. Anyone needing handicap parking should go to the Municipal Center at 6150 Community Drive to catch a free shuttle. Charter boats and kayak tours and rentals are also available — call the chamber office at 757-336-6161 for more information.

Watch: Chincoteague's 100th pony swim in action

Watch: Chincoteague's 100th pony swim in action

Tomorrow evening, the carnival will continue with rides, games, food, live music and more. For the whole schedule, click here.

The pony swim, often regarded as one of the most unique annual traditions across the country, is celebrated by locals and visitors alike. For many, the fascination with the island of Chincoteague stemmed from reading the famous six-volume book series, Misty of Chincoteague. The pony swim's history was highlighted in 2023 by News 3's former reporter Penny Kmitt and former photojournalist Lydia Johnson in a digital documentary, shown below.

Watch documentary: The Chincoteague Island Pony Swim

The Chincoteague Island Pony Swim: A News 3 Digital Documentary

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