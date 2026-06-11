Northampton schools offers free summer meals for students, siblings

NORTHAMPTON CO., Va. — As the school year is coming to an end, Northampton County Public Schools (NCPS) is supplying free summer meal kits to NCPS students and siblings beginning July 20 until Aug 17.

Each kit includes 10 breakfasts and 10 lunches for all participating students free of charge.

The meal kits will be delivered to students homes using a home delivery route operated by the NCPS through the Summer Food Service Program. The NCPS is partnered with Optimum Foods to ensure quality meals and efficient distribution for students and their siblings.

Parents can register by using their child's PowerSchool student number. Click here for more information.

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