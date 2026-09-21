Police presence planned at 2 Accomack schools after social media threat

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — Accomack County Public Schools says there will be an increased law enforcement presence at two schools Monday after a threat of violence circulated on social media.

In a message to families Sunday evening, Superintendent Dr. Miller said the district is aware of the threat involving its schools and that law enforcement is investigating.

As a precaution, additional law enforcement officers will be present at Nandua High School and Nandua Middle School on Monday, Sept. 21.

The district thanked the Accomack County Sheriff's Office for its prompt response and community members who reported the threat.

"The safety of our students remains our highest priority," the superintendent wrote in the message to families.

School officials did not provide additional details about the nature of the threat or whether anyone has been identified in connection with it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Eastern Shore 911's non-emergency number at 757-787-0911.

The district says it will notify families if additional updates are needed.

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