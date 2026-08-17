Onancock Residents Get Creative to Attract New Businesses

ONANCOCK, Va. — Local volunteers in Onancock are taking a creative approach to filling empty storefronts and attracting new business owners to the Eastern Shore town.

The effort is part of the town’s Open for Business initiative, led in part by the Onancock Main Street (OMS), a volunteer organization. The program aims to support existing Main Street businesses while encouraging new entrepreneurs to set up shop in town.

“It’s a historic town with beautiful buildings, and we have these empty storefronts,” said Cindy Mackey, chair of the Onancock Economic Vitality Committee and OMS.

The initiative has already provided financial support to existing businesses. Thirteen grants were awarded to help business owners make improvements, including new windows, brick repairs and structural upgrades.

But organizers say attracting new businesses can be difficult when vacant buildings appear uninviting.

To address that challenge, volunteers recruited local designers to transform several empty storefronts with eye-catching displays.

“We recruited some designers that came in and decorated some of our empty storefronts,” Mackey said.

The displays include a storefront filled with 1,000 butterflies, another featuring colorful flowers and a hand-painted scene depicting what organizers hope will eventually occupy one of the vacant spaces.

Mackey said the strategy is already generating interest from potential business owners, even though the campaign launched this summer.

“We can’t control real estate, we can’t control the economy,” Mackey said. “So what we’re trying to do is control what we can, and that is get the word out and let people know about what a charming town it is.”

The campaign’s website includes available commercial properties for lease or sale, along with resources for people interested in opening a business in Onancock.

If you would lime to learn more, and even check out the properties, click here.

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