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Bicyclist hit, killed by car in Accomack County: VSP

Virginia State Police
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Virginia State Police
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ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — A bicyclist is dead after a car hit and killed them on Friday in Accomack County, according to Virginia State Police.

Around 11:56 a.m., VSP arrived at Wachapreague Road on Route 13 in Accomack County on the report of a deadly crash.

The preliminary investigation found that 49-year-old Shirome Dwayne Davis from Temperanceville was riding a bike when he hit the side of a Ford F-150. Davis was severely injured and died at the scene, according to VSP.

This is an active investigation.

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