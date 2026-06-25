HRT launches GoMobile fare system, offering daily fare cap for riders

NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads Transit has launched its new GoMobile fare system, a move officials say will make public transportation more affordable and convenient for riders across the region.

The new system allows passengers to load funds onto a GoMobile card or use the GoMobile app instead of paying for individual rides on buses and The Tide light rail. Under the program's fare-capping feature, riders who use a GoMobile card, app, or contactless payment method will pay no more than $4.50 per day, regardless of how many eligible trips they take. According to HRT officials, the change could result in significant savings for frequent riders.

"Before, if you were using just cash on a bus, it would be $2 one way," said HRT Spokesperson, Thomas Becher. "Let's say you take two round trips a day, four separate trips. That's $8. Now it's going to be no more than $4.50 a day by using a card, app, or credit card."

While the new system has been welcomed by many riders, some community members have raised questions about how it will affect those who prefer to pay with cash.

HRT leaders emphasized that cash payments will continue to be accepted. However, riders paying cash on board will still be charged the standard $2 fare per trip and will not benefit from the daily fare cap.

"We recognize that people like cash, and that will continue to be accepted," Becher said. "But to truly take advantage of the savings, we encourage people to use one of these machines. Riders can add cash to a GoMobile card without needing a credit card and still receive the fare-capping benefits."

Another concern centered on HRT's microtransit service and whether those rides would count toward the $4.50 daily maximum. According to HRT Chief Technology Officer Michael Price, the agency hopes to integrate microtransit with the GoMobile platform in the future, but that feature is not yet available.

"We've got to crawl before we can walk, and we've got to walk before we can run," Price said. "We're probably in that walking phase right now, moving from crawling into walking with our launch today."

Despite the questions, many riders view the new system as a positive step forward. Denise Johnson, a longtime HRT rider, said the fare cap could make public transportation more accessible for people who cannot afford a monthly pass.

"You can just ride, ride, ride," Johnson said. "Some people can't come up with $70 a month for a bus pass, so if you're doing that, I just love the savings."

GoMobile reload machines have been installed at every HRT light rail station and transit center throughout the region, giving riders multiple ways to access the new fare system.

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