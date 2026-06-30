$310M loan to fund express lanes, toll system to address Hampton Roads traffic

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced on Monday that Hampton Roads will receive a multi-million-dollar loan to address traffic bottleneck.

$310.2 million was taken from the Build America Bureau to bring improvements to Hampton Roads' infrastructure. This loan was given to the Hampton Roads Transportation Accountability Commission. It will fund express lanes and a toll system that the U.S. Department of Transportation says will ease traffic issues in the area, according to a press release sent to News 3.

"The Hampton Roads Express Lanes Network is a transformative investment that will slash congestion, enhance safety, and strengthen the region’s economic competitiveness. I want to thank former Governor Youngkin and Congresswoman Kiggans for their strong partnership in making this project move forward at Trump Speed,” Duffy said in a statement sent to News 3.

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The Hampton Roads Express Lanes Network Project will save 10 to 15 minutes of travel time for drivers in the express lanes and up to 10 minutes for drivers in regular highway lanes, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation's press release. This project will focus on improvements at I-64 and I-464.

The U.S. Department of Transportation says the importance of the Virginia Port emphasized the need for these improvements. "Substantial completion" is expected by June 2030.

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