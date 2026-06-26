Williamsburg Area Transit Authority expands bus service ahead of holiday week

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The Williamsburg Area Transit Authority (WATA) is expanding service on two of its busiest bus routes, making it easier for residents and visitors to get around just ahead of the busy Fourth of July holiday week.

The permanent service increase affects Route 1, which travels between Williamsburg and Lee Hall in Newport News, and Route 2, which runs along Richmond Road. The changes are designed to provide more frequent service and improve convenience for riders who rely on public transportation for work, school, shopping and medical appointments.

"We knew we had a lot of people who would need our service, but it wasn't convenient for them," WATA Executive Director Matthew Scalia said. "So it was a burden for them to get to their jobs, get to their appointments, get to their shopping, get to their schools, whatever it may be."

To celebrate the expanded service, WATA will host Liberty Fare Week from June 29 through July 5, allowing passengers to ride all fixed-route buses and paratransit services free of charge.

Scalia said the initiative is intended to encourage more people to experience public transit while exploring the Historic Triangle.

"So many great attractions here," Scalia said. "We are the Historic Triangle public transit agency and want to connect people to all those locations. Not just the tourists, but the residents."

WATA is also making a long-term investment in its youngest riders. Beyond Liberty Fare Week, the transit agency is offering free fares year-round for all students, including those who are homeschooled.

"We want to extend that opportunity and get them to be regular, lifetime public transit riders," Scalia said. "So it's not just for that week, but it is enduring free fare for them."

The expanded routes and fare initiatives come as transit agencies across Hampton Roads continue working to improve accessibility and encourage greater use of public transportation.

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