Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel to close for weekend repaving

NORFOLK, Va. — Drivers traveling through the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel should prepare for weekend closures in October as crews repave the pavement inside the existing tunnels. Below is a breakdown of the closures:

Westbound toward Hampton:

Friday, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. through Monday, Oct. 5 at 5 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. through Monday, Oct. 12 at 5 a.m.

Eastbound toward Norfolk:

Friday, Oct. 16 at 9 p.m. through Monday, Oct. 19 at 5 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 30 at 9 p.m. through Monday, Nov. 2 at 5 a.m.

The closures are part of a repaving project aimed at addressing wear and deterioration inside the existing tunnels.

“The pavement inside the existing HRBT tunnels has reached or is nearing the end of its typical service life, and we're seeing some cracking, rutting, and other surface deterioration,” said Emily Tuttle with the Virginia Department of Transportation. “And so repaving now will provide a smoother, more reliable surface and help prevent further deterioration.”

Second weekend closures may not be needed

Not all of the scheduled closures may be necessary.

Tuttle said the second weekend closure in each direction will only be used if crews are unable to complete the work during the first scheduled weekend.

“If the work is completed that first weekend, we will not need to take the second weekend closure, which is scheduled right now for October 9 to October 12,” Tuttle said. “If we do not finish that first weekend, we have that second weekend available as well.”

For eastbound, that last October weekend will be used if needed. The repaving project is separate from the ongoing Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel expansion project.

With more than 100,000 vehicles traveling through the HRBT each day, VDOT says the pavement can experience significant wear over time.

Drivers encouraged to plan ahead

During the closures, the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel will serve as the primary alternate route.

“The Monitor Merrimac will be the primary alternate route, so motorists should expect increased traffic and delays there as well as across the regional network,” Tuttle said. “And so we are asking drivers to please plan ahead.”

Weather could also affect the project schedule. If crews experience weather-related delays, the closures could be pushed to a later date.

Drivers are encouraged to plan alternate routes and allow extra travel time when traveling through the region during the scheduled closures.

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